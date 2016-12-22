Seward weighs lawsuit; recall effort in works
Bill Seward, who was fired as Haines Borough manager in an emotional assembly 4-2 vote last week, is pursuing legal action against the borough for...
Gov. Walker pulls plug on Juneau Road
Gov. Bill Walker cited the state fiscal crisis last week for his decision to halt the Juneau Access Road Project, making good on his promise to...
Lende, Hotch win awards from governor
Two longtime Haines and Klukwan leaders are recipients of the 2017 Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities. Heather Lende won a...
Year in Review: Art, public projects dominated Haines news
Advances in the arts and public projects marked much of the news in 2016, and combined, for some novel exchanges. At a Sept. 8 Haines Borough...
Assembly sets priorities at retreat
The Haines Borough Assembly met on Dec. 11 for a four-hour retreat at the public library to outline what members believed were their biggest...
Salvation Army donations down this year
I would like to personally thank all those in the Haines community who have been so generous this Christmas season. We have had so many in this...
Missing reading the old police report
Years ago, I read the “Police Report” in the Chilkat Valley News and immediately became intrigued by a quirky little town I had barely heard...
Offer our police department your support
I would like to state appreciation and support for the current Haines Borough police presence. Haines has a host of volunteers who give a piece of...
Police blotter is valuable for community
I have been a subscriber to the Chilkat Valley News for 15 years or so since visiting my Navy shipmate, Erwin Hertz, a couple of times. The police...
Duly Noted
Yukon resident and frequent performer in Haines Nicole Edwards couldn’t believe it when she received an email from the Chancellery of Honors...