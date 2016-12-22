The Haines Borough Assembly met on Dec. 11 for a four-hour retreat at the public library to outline what members believed were their biggest...

Advances in the arts and public projects marked much of the news in 2016, and combined, for some novel exchanges. At a Sept. 8 Haines Borough...

Two longtime Haines and Klukwan leaders are recipients of the 2017 Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities. Heather Lende won a...

Gov. Bill Walker cited the state fiscal crisis last week for his decision to halt the Juneau Access Road Project, making good on his promise to...

Bill Seward, who was fired as Haines Borough manager in an emotional assembly 4-2 vote last week, is pursuing legal action against the borough for...

Salvation Army donations down this year I would like to personally thank all those in the Haines community who have been so generous this Christmas season. We have had so many in this...

Missing reading the old police report Years ago, I read the “Police Report” in the Chilkat Valley News and immediately became intrigued by a quirky little town I had barely heard...

Offer our police department your support I would like to state appreciation and support for the current Haines Borough police presence. Haines has a host of volunteers who give a piece of...