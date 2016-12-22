RSS

Home   Advertise   Classifieds   About   Contact

   

Chilkat Valley News - Serving Haines and Klukwan, Alaska since 1966

Share/Save/Bookmark

Week of December 22, 2016

News

By John M. Glionna

Seward weighs lawsuit; recall effort in works

Bill Seward, who was fired as Haines Borough manager in an emotional assembly 4-2 vote last week, is pursuing legal action against the borough for...

By Natalie Helms

Gov. Walker pulls plug on Juneau Road

Gov. Bill Walker cited the state fiscal crisis last week for his decision to halt the Juneau Access Road Project, making good on his promise to...

By Natalie Helms

Lende, Hotch win awards from governor

Two longtime Haines and Klukwan leaders are recipients of the 2017 Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities. Heather Lende won a...

By Tom Morphet

Year in Review: Art, public projects dominated Haines news

Advances in the arts and public projects marked much of the news in 2016, and combined, for some novel exchanges. At a Sept. 8 Haines Borough...

By John M. Glionna

Assembly sets priorities at retreat

The Haines Borough Assembly met on Dec. 11 for a four-hour retreat at the public library to outline what members believed were their biggest...

Group decides goals for solid waste plan

Homeless in Haines: Help sparse for indigents

Bird counters brave storm, spot 'oddballs'

Juneau mechanic, 37, dies in cabin at Lutak

Auto shop opens with new owner

Women's wear shop in home

Largest timber sale in decades moves forward

Puppeteers save parade with stand-in dragon

Hays falls in two matches at state

Glacier Bear girls fall to Miss Chiefs

Chiefs make statements in victories

Eligibility tightens for assistance

Firefighters elect Clay to lead department
+ MORE STORIES

Letters

Salvation Army donations down this year

I would like to personally thank all those in the Haines community who have been so generous this Christmas season. We have had so many in this...

Missing reading the old police report

Years ago, I read the “Police Report” in the Chilkat Valley News and immediately became intrigued by a quirky little town I had barely heard...

Offer our police department your support

I would like to state appreciation and support for the current Haines Borough police presence. Haines has a host of volunteers who give a piece of...

Police blotter is valuable for community

I have been a subscriber to the Chilkat Valley News for 15 years or so since visiting my Navy shipmate, Erwin Hertz, a couple of times. The police...

Community support keeps arts alive

Please consider hiring manager locally

Duly Noted

By Leigh Horner

Duly Noted

Yukon resident and frequent performer in Haines Nicole Edwards couldn’t believe it when she received an email from the Chancellery of Honors...

Calendar

Events Calendar

Read the Print Edition


Haines Visitors Guide

Subscribe & receive:

- Full online access
- Access to archives
- Call us at 907-766-2688

Chilkat Valley News | P.O. Box 630, Haines AK 99827
Ph: (907) 766-2688 | cvn@chilkatvalleynews.com | www.chilkatvalleynews.com
Content and information copyright 2016 Chilkat Valley News

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2016 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 12/27/2016 18:18